Q1 2020 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Renu Baid from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Renu Baid - IIFL Research - VP



Thank you, Karuna. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of IIFL, I would like to welcome you to Symphony Limited's First Quarter FY '20 Conference Call. We have with us from the management today Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director; Mr. Bhadresh Mehta, Global CFO; Mr. Girish Thakkar, Senior GM Accounts and Finance; Mr. Mayur Barvadiya, Company Secretary; and Mr. Milind Kotecha, our Senior Associate, IR & Treasury.



Without taking much time, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Bakeri for his opening remarks. And thereafter, we can start the call for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Achal Anil Bakeri -