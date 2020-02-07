Q3 2020 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Symphony Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by HDFC Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Naveen Trivedi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Symphony Limited to discuss the post 3Q FY '20 results. We have with us the senior management of Symphony Limited represented by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director; Mr. Bhadresh Mehta, Global CFO; Mr. Milind Kotecha, IR and Treasury.



I will now hand over the call to the management for their comments. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Achal Anil Bakeri - Symphony Limited - Founder, Chairman & MD



This is Achal Bakeri. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to