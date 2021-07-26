Q1 2022 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Nrupesh C. Shah - Symphony Limited - Executive Director



Hello. Good morning to everybody, and thanks for spending your valuable Monday morning to participate in Q1 earnings call of Symphony.



So at this time we have attempted to make new conference presentation, so that we can convey in a much better way. And for conference calls, there are certain limitations with respect of the charts and graphs and certain pictures and also with respect of certain video. So hopefully, this should be a this-should-work-out matter.



So there is a customary disclaimer safe harbor statement in respect of future estimates, and forward-looking statement applicable to Symphony India as well as overseas subsidiaries and consolidated financials.



So this is the portfolio of global brands of Symphony. Of course, still almost 80 percentage of the volume by space comes under Symphony brand. However, MasterCool and Arctic Circle, both well established in Mexico and certain parts of Latin America. KI, that is KI, it is from China and also on exports from China. As far as (inaudible) and (inaudible) are