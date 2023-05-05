Q4 2023 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Symphony Limited, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Yashasri. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to FY '23 and Q4 FY '23 Results Conference Call of Symphony Limited. We have with us senior management, represented by Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nrupesh Shah Executive Director; and Mr. Amit Kumar, Executive Director and Group CEO.



Now I hand over the call to the management for their initial comments, and then we will open the floor for question-and-answer session. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Achal Anil Bakeri - Symphony Limited - Founder, Chairman & MD



Thank you. A warm welcome to all of you, and good