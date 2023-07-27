Q1 2024 Symphony Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Symphony Limited, hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Gori from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Manoj Gori - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Associate



Thanks. On behalf of Equirus Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY '24 results conference call of Symphony Limited. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director; Mr. Amit Kumar, Executive Director and Group CEO; and Mr. Girish Thakkar, CFO.



Now I hand over the call to the management for the initial comments, and then we'll open the floor for questions and answers. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Nrupesh C. Shah - Symphony Limited - Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, Manoj, and thank you, Equirus. Good evening to all. Welcome to Q1 June quarter conference call of Symphony Limited. Yes,