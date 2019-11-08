Q2 2020 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TTK Prestige Limited Q2 FY '20 Post Results Investor Conference Call hosted by AMBIT Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashish Kanodia from AMBIT Capital. Thank you, and over to you.



Ashish Kanodia - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Zaid. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to 2Q FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of TTK Prestige Limited. Today, we have Mr. T. T. Jagannathan, the Chairman; Mr. Chandru Kalro, the Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, Director, Corporate Affairs; and Mr. V. Sundaresan, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like -- I would now like to hand over the call to the management for opening remarks, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. This is Chandru here, and welcome to the conference.