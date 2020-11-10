Q2 2021 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TTK Prestige Limited Q2 FY '21 Post Results Conference Call hosted by AMBIT Capital Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhruv Jain from AMBIT Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.



Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks. Welcome to the 2Q FY '21 Earnings conference call of TTK Prestige. We have with us from management of TTK Prestige represented by Mr. T. Jagannathan, the Chairman; Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, the Whole Time Director; and Mr. R. Saranyan, the CFO of the company.



Thanks, and over to you, sir, for your opening comments.



M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. This is the Q2 conference of TTK Prestige. In Q2, we had a very, very good second quarter. We bounced back from the lockdown and so on, and we did not