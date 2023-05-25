Q4 2023 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Dhruv Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



From the management side today, we have with us Mr. TT Jagannathan, Chairman; Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, Whole Time Director; and Mr. R. Saranyan, the CFO of the company.



M. Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Dhruv and a warm welcome to everybody on the call, and thank you for your time. We've just completed our Q4 of what I would call a very volatile year and which started very well. And then you know what has happened to