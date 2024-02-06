Q3 2024 TTK Prestige Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TTK Prestige Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhruv Jain from Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dhruv Jain - Ambit Capital Pvt Ltd - Analyst



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to TTK Prestige 3Q FY24 earnings call. From the management side, today, we have with us Mr. Chandru Kalro, Managing Director; Mr. K. Shankaran, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. R. Saranyan, Chief Financial Officer.



Thank you, and over to you, sir, for your opening remarks.



Chandru Kalro - TTK Prestige Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Before I start, Mr. Saranyan will read out the Safe Harbor.



R. Saranyan - TTK Prestige Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Very good evening. Just a reminder to all the participants of the Safe Harbor clause. The discussion today may contain