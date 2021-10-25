Q2 2022 Onward Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Onward Technologies Q2 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by Centrum Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Maheshwari from Centrum Broking Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Udit Maheshwari - Centrum Broking Limited - IR



Thank you, Janet. Good evening and welcome everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss Onward Technologies Q2 FY22 results. The leadership team is present on this call to discuss the results. We have with us today Mr. Jigar Shah (sic - "Jigar Mehta"), Managing Director; Mr. Devanand Ramandasani, the CFO. And we will start the call with a brief overview of the company's performance followed by a Q&A session. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Shah (sic - "Mr. Mehta") and Mr. Ramandasani.



Jigar Mehta - Onward Technologies Limited - MD



Udit, thank you. Hi, sorry, this is Jigar Mehta, not Shah. Good afternoon everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome you on the