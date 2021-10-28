Q2 2022 KEI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY22 earnings call of KEI Industries Limited hosted by Monarch Networth Capital Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anubhav Rawat from Monarch Networth Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anubhav Rawat - Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. We are pleased to host the senior management team of KEI Industries today. And we have with us Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO of the company.



Let us start this call with management's initial comments about the results and then we can take your questions. Over to you, Anil sir.



Anil Gupta - KEI Industries Limited - Chairman &