Q4 2023 KEI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Rahul Dani - Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Zico. Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased to host the senior management of KEI Industries today, and we have with us Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO of the company. Let us start the call with the opening remarks from the management and then we move to Q&A. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Anil Gupta - KEI Industries Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you very much. I'm Anil Gupta. Welcome to this conference call of KEI Industries Limited -- investor conference call. I welcome all of my esteemed investors on this call. We'll brief you about the Q4 numbers and then