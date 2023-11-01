Q2 2024 ADF Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Devansh Dedhia -



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. On behalf of ADF Foods Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all the participants on Q2 and H1 FY '24 financial results discussion call. Today on the call, we have Mr. Bimal Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Shardul Doshi, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Sumer B. Thakkar, the General Manager, Sales and Strategy.



I hope everyone had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release that we have uploaded on the exchanges and on the company's website. A short disclaimer before we start this call. This call will contain some of the forward-looking statements which are completely based upon our beliefs, opinion and expectation as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of the future