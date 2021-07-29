Q1 2022 CCL Products India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CCL Products India Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP



Thank you, Janice. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the call of CCL Products. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. From the management, we have Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. B. Mohan Krishna, Executive Director; Mr. K.V.L.N. Sarma, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Mr. P.S. Rao, Consultant and Company Secretary; Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary; and Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO Continental Coffee Pvt. Limited on the call.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Srishant for opening comments, post which we will open the floor for Q&