Q2 2022 CCL Products India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Junior Research Analyst



(technical difficulty)



Thank you, Bilal. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome all the participants to CCL Products' 2Q FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



From the company side, we have with us Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; and Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO of Continental Coffee, who is also appointed as CEO of CCL Products in today's Board meeting with effect from 29th of October 2021. We also have with us Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana, CFO; Mr. P.S. Rao, Company -- Consultant Company Secretary; and Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary on the call.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Srishant for his opening comments, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Challa Srishant - CCL Products(India)Limited-MD&Executive Director



Yes. Thank you for the introduction.