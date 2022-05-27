Q4 2022 CCL Products India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And a very warm welcome to the CCL Products (India) Limited 4Q FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Navalgund from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, Abhishek.



Abhishek Navalgund - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Junior Research Analyst



Thanks, Ali. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, I welcome you all to 4Q and financial year FY -- financial year 2022 earnings call of CCL Products (India) Limited. From the management side, we have with us Mr. Challa Srishant, Managing Director; Mr. B. Mohan Krishna, Executive Director; Mr. Praveen Jaipuriar, CEO of the company; and Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana,, CFO; and Ms. Sridevi Dasari, Company Secretary on this call.



Without further ado, I request Srishant to start with his opening comments, post which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank