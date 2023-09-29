Rico Auto Industries Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Shri. B. Jhamb - Rico Auto Industries Limited - Compliance Officer, Company Secretary



Dear shareholders, good afternoon. This is BM Jhamb, Company Secretary of your company. I am pleased to welcome you all to the 40 Annual General Meeting of Rico Auto Industries Limited. Dear members, before we move on to the business, I would like to introduce the director standing in the meeting.



We have with us Shri Arvind Kapur, Chairmen, CEO, Managing Directors. Mr. Yogesh Kapur, Independent Director; we have with us Mr. Kaushalendra Verma, Executive Directors; We have Mr. Rajiv Kumar Miglani, Executive Directors.



Online we have Shri Kanwal Mongaji; Dr. Amarjit Chopra, Independent Director, and Chairman of Audit Committee. Satish Sekhri, Independent Director. Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, Independent Director and Chairman of CSR Committee and Risk Management Committee. We have online Shri. Vinod Kumar Nagar ji, Independent Director, and Chairman of Stakeholder Relationship Committee. Ms. Sarita Kapur, Independent Director.



Mr. Hemal Bharath Khandwala, Independent Director. And Shri. Samarth Kapur,