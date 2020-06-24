Q4 2020 JTEKT India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the JTEKT Corporation Q4 FY '20 Results Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nikhil Kale from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Nikhil Kale - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - VP of Auto



Thank you, Amba. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY '20 Results Conference Call of JTEKT India Limited. From the management team today, we have with us Mr. Sudhir Chopra, Executive Vice Chairman; Mr. A.D. Rao, Technical Adviser; Mr. Rajiv Chanana, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rakesh Bansal who is from the marketing team.



I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Chopra for his opening remarks, post which we can have the Q&A. Over to you, Sudhir ji.



Sudhir Chopra - JTEKT India Limited - President & Executive Vice Chairman



Thank you very much, Axis team, for organizing this conference call for JTEKT India. Good morning,