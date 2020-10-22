Oct 22, 2020 / NTS GMT
Operator
I now hand the conference over to Mr. K R Lalpuria, Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
K R Lalpuria - Indo Count Industries Limited - Executive Director
Hello and good afternoon, everyone. First and foremost, I hope you are all keeping safe and healthy. I hope everyone must have got a chance to look at the presentation and press release by now. I have with me Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relation Advisors.
First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every employee at Indo Count for their continued support in navigating through these challenging times. The resilience of our team members over the years has borne fruit for us today. I would also like to thank the management, our Chairman and Vice Chairman for their continued patience and support, and we have strong vision to lead this company.
In the recent words of Tim Cook, he mentioned, "This year our homes have become even more important in our daily lives". We are witnessing this
Q2 2021 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
