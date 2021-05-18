Q4 2021 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mohit Jain - Indo Count Industries Limited - Executive Vice Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all of you to Indo Count Industries Q4 and FY21 earnings call. I hope you and your family are keeping safe and healthy. I have with me Mr. K.R Lalpuria Executive Director and CEO. Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations advisers.



The world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries are in the middle of the second wave with rising cases each day. However, vaccine rollouts should play a major role in the next round of economic recovery and upheaving business confidence. In these challenging times, I'm happy to share that our team relentlessly worked with a same focus of serving our existing customers. It resulted in highest-ever sales volume and revenue in FY21.



The end markets have been supported leading to a record growth in