May 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman of Indo Count Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jain.
Mohit Jain - Indo Count Industries Limited - Executive Vice Chairman
Thank you. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all of you to Indo Count Industries Q4 and FY21 earnings call. I hope you and your family are keeping safe and healthy. I have with me Mr. K.R Lalpuria Executive Director and CEO. Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO and Strategic Growth Advisors, our Investor Relations advisers.
The world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries are in the middle of the second wave with rising cases each day. However, vaccine rollouts should play a major role in the next round of economic recovery and upheaving business confidence. In these challenging times, I'm happy to share that our team relentlessly worked with a same focus of serving our existing customers. It resulted in highest-ever sales volume and revenue in FY21.
The end markets have been supported leading to a record growth in
Q4 2021 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...