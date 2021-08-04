Q1 2022 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / NTS GMT

(Event in progress) Executive Director, and CEO of Indo Count Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Sir.



Kailash Lalpuria - Indo Count Industries Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director



Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to all of you, to Indo Count Industries Q1 FY22 earnings call. I hope you and your family are keeping safe and healthy. I have with me Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relation adviser.



Happy to connect with you all once again, to discuss the Q1 FY22 performance. During this unprecedented time, the Indo Count has remained committed to the well-being of all its stakeholders, employees and frontline workers.



We believe vaccination is the only way to defeat the virus, and revive economic activity. We have successfully covered almost all our employees, through at least the first round of vaccination drive. We hope the situation will be under control, with the rapid vaccination drive across the country.



Now let me highlight the opportunity unveiling in our industry, textile sector. We believe the long