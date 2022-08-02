Q1 2023 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q1 FY23 earnings conference call of Indo Count Industries Ltd. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) And now I have the conference over to Mr. KR Lalpuria, Executive Director, & CEO of Indo Count Industries Ltd., thank you and over to you, sir.
KR Lalpuria - Indo Count Industries Ltd. - Executive Director, & CEO
Good morning, and a very warm welcome to all of you to the Indo Count Industries' Q1 FY23 earnings call. I hope you and your family are keeping safe and healthy. I have with me Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO and Strategic Growth Advisor, our Investor Relation adviser. Happy to connect with you all once again to discuss the Q1 FY23 performance.
