Q4 2023 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Indo Count Industries Limited Q4 FY '23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. KR Lalpuria, Executive Director and CEO of Indo Count Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Lalpuria.



KR Lalpuria - Indo Count Industries Limited - Executive Director & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all of you to the Indo Count Industries' Q4 and FY '23 earnings call. I have with me, Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our IR Advisor. Happy to connect with you all once again to discuss the Q4 and FY '23 performance.



Let me start with the industry and