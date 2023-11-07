Q2 2024 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to H1 FY24 earnings conference call of Indo Count Industries Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. K.R. Lalpuria, Executive Director and CEO of Indo Count Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
K.R. Lalpuria Indo Count Industries Limited-Executive Director&CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to all of you to the Indo Count Industries Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings call. I have with me Mr. Muralidharan, our CFO; and Strategic Growth Advisors, our IR Advisors. Happy to connect with you all once again to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY24 performance.
Now, let me highlight
