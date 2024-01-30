Q3 2024 Indo Count Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all of you to the Indo Count Industries Q3 and nine months FY24 earnings call. I have with me Mr. Muralidhan, our CFO and Strategic Growth Advisors, our IR advisers. Happy to connect with you all once again to discuss the Q3 and nine months FY 24 performance.