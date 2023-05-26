Q4 2023 Praj Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Praj Industries Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being the recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. Thank you and over to you.



Anuj Sonpal - Valorem Advisors - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to you all. My name is Anuj Sonpal from Valorem Advisors. We represent the Investor Relations of Praj Industries Limited. On behalf of the company, I'd like to thank you all for participating in the company's earnings call for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 2023.



Before we begin, let me mention short cautionary statement. Some of the statements made in today's earnings call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently