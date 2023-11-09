Q2 2024 Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Mayur Uniquoters Limited hosted by Monarch Networth Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Dani from Monarch Networth Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Dani - Monarch Networth Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Jacob, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, it's our pleasure to host the senior management of Mayur Uniquoters. We have with us Mr. Suresh Kumar Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of the company; and Mr. Vinod Sharma, CFO of the company.



I would now request Mr. Vinod Sharma to start the call with opening remarks. Then we'll move to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vinod Kumar Sharma - Mayur Uniquoters Limited - CFO



Thank you. Thank you, Rahul. Yes. Very good afternoon, dear investors and analysts. Ladies and gentlemen, it