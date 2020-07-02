Q4 2020 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31st March '20. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Janice. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Myself Suneel Mishra, and I manage Investor Relations for the company. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2020.



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us, Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, GE T&D India Limited. Further, we have available on call Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is our CFO; Mr. Nagesh Tilwani, who is the