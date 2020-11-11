Q2 2021 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Second Quarter and for Half Year Ended 30th September 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



We have with us today from the management, Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sushil Kumar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Nagesh Tilwani, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, Commercial Leader; Mr. Shailesh Mishra, Operations Leader; Mr. Anshul Madaan, Communication Leader; Mr. Manoj Prasad Singh, Company Secretary; and Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Steve. I wish all of you are safe and healthy. So welcome to today's conference call with our management team. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the second quarter of the