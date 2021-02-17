Q3 2021 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra. Head of Investor Relations, GE T&D limited.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Lisanne. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I wish every one of you are safe. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the third quarter and 9 months of the current financial year ended on December 31, 2020.



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; we have Mr. Sushil Kumar, CFO; Mr. Nagesh Tilwani, who is our Whole-Time Director; Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, who is the Commercial Leader.