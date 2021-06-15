Q4 2021 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / NTS GMT

Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Lizan. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I wish everyone of you are safe. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the year and fourth quarter of the financial year ended as on 31st March 2021.



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; further, we have Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is our CFO; we have Mr. Nagesh Tilwani, who is heading our Products division; we have Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria,