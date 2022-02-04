Q3 2022 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited Third Quarter Ended 31st December 2021 for FY '21-'22. (Operator Instructions) And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations, GE T&D India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Inba. Good day to all of you. Hope you are safe and healthy. So welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team here. As we know, this conference call has been organized to present and discuss financial results for the third quarter of the financial year ended on 31st March [2022].



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Further, we have Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is the CFO and Whole