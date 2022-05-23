Q4 2022 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Mike. Good day to all of you. Welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team. This conference call has been organized to present and discuss audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended on 31st March 2022.



Now let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us, Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. We have with us Mr. Sushil Kumar, CFO, Whole-Time Director. We have with us Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, who is our Commercial Leader. We have with us Mr. Mariasundaram Antony who is the Projects