Aug 03, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the discussion related party proposal for approval in the forthcoming AGM of GE T&D India Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sushil (sic) [Suneel] Mishra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR
Yes. Thank you, Miki. Myself, Suneel Mishra. So good day to all of you. Welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team here.
This conference call has been organized to present and discuss in some details the related party proposals for approval in the scheduled AGM on 10th of this month. Now let me first introduce my management team available on this
We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, who is our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. We also have with us Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is the CFO and Whole-Time Director. We have Mr. Manoj Prasad Singh, who is the Company Secretary as well as we have Mr. Anshul Madaan,
Ge T&D India Ltd to Discuss Related Party Transactions Being Proposed for Approval in AGM Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...