Q1 2023 Ge T&D India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to GE T&D India Limited First Quarter ended 30 June 2022 for FY 2022 to '23. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Suneel Mishra, Head of Investor Relations, GE T&D India Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Suneel Mishra - GE T&D India Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Irene.



Good day to all of you. Welcome to today's conference call with the GE T&D India Limited management team here. This conference call has been organized to present and discuss audited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2022.



Now, let me first introduce my management team available on this call. We have with us Mr. Pitamber Shivnani, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. We have with us Mr. Sushil Kumar, who is the CFO and Whole-Time Director. We have with us Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria, who is our Commercial Leader. We also have with us Mr. Mariasundaram Antony, who is our Project Business Leader;