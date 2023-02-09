Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Vishesh Pachnanda - Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. - VP & Head IR



Thanks, Abhineet, and thank you for hosting the call today for us. A very good evening to all the participants. This is Vishesh Pachnanda. I'm pleased to welcome you to the Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited's earnings call for the third quarter end of -- for fiscal year '22,