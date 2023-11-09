Q2 2024 TCPL Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to TCPL Packaging Limited earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Pujari from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Pujari.



Anoop Pujari - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Asia Limited - Client Manager



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on TCPL Packaging's Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Saket Kanoria, Managing Director; Mr. Akshay and Vidur Kanoria, Executive Directors; and Mr. Vivek Dave, GM Finance of the company.



We would like to begin the call with brief opening remarks from the management, following which we'll have the forum open for interactive question-and-answer session. Before we start, I would like to point out that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the results presentation shared with you earlier. I would now like to invite Mr. Kanoria