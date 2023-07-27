Q1 2024 DCM Shriram Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to DCM Shriram Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth Rangnekar from CDR India. Thank you. And over to you sir.



Siddharth Rangnekar - CDR India Group - IR



Thank you, Riya. Good afternoon and welcome to the DCM Shriram Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. Today we have with us Mr. Ajay Shriram, Chairman and Senior Managing Director; Mr. Vikram Shriram, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Ajit Shriram, Joint Managing Director; Mr. KK Kaul, Whole Time Director; and Mr. Amit Agarwal, CFO of the company.



We shall commence with remarks from Mr. Ajay Shriram and Mr. Vikram Shriram. Members of the audience will get an opportunity to ask their queries to the management subsequent to their remarks during the interactive question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, please note that some of the statements made on today's call could be forward looking in nature and a