Q3 2021 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Mastek Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from Christensen IR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Diwakar Pingle -



Thank you so much, Lizane. Good afternoon to all of you, and good morning depending on the geography you are in. Thanks for joining the Q3 FY '21 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentation have already been mailed to you, and you can also view that on our website at www.mastek.com. In case anyone here doesn't have it, please do write to us and I'll be happy to send it to you and I'll be happy to have mailing this.



To take us through the results today and to answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek, represented by Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Abhishek Singh, President of Mastek; Umang Nahata, Co-Founder of Evosys; and Arun Agarwal, Group Vice