Q1 2022 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mastek Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Asha Gupta from Christensen Advisory India. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Asha Gupta -
(technical difficulty)
Operator
Ma'am your audio is breaking.
Diwakar Pingle -
Faizan, I think I'll take it. I think there's some issue with her line. Can you hear me?
Operator
Yes, we can hear you, sir. Please go ahead.
Diwakar Pingle -
Yes. I think -- sorry about that. I think let me do the introduction. Thanks, Faizan. Good evening, good afternoon, good morning to wherever you're logged in. Welcome to the Q1 FY '22 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentation have already been mailed to you, and you can also view that on our website at www.mastek.com
Jul 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
