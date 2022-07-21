Q1 2023 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mastek Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Damini Jhunjhunwala, AVP, IR Mastek. Thank you. And over to you, ma'am.



Damini Jhunjhunwala - Mastek Limited - Assistant VP of IR



Thank you, Niraj. Good day to all of you. Welcome to the Q1 FY '23 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentation have already been mailed to you and you can also view it on our website, www.mastek.com. To take us through the results today and answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek, represented by Mr. Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO; and Mr. Arun Agarwal, Global CFO. Hiral will start the call with the business update followed by Arun providing the financial update for the quarter.



As usual, I would like to remind you that anything that is said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future or which may be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in