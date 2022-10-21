Q2 2023 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Mastek Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Damini Jhunjhunwala, AVP Investor Relations, Mastek Limited. Thank you. And over to you, ma'am.



Damini Jhunjhunwala - Mastek Limited - Assistant VP of IR



Thank you, Vikram. Good day to all of you, and thank you for joining our earnings call today. Welcome to the Q2 FY '23 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentation have already been mailed to you and you can also view it on our website, www.mastek.com. To take us through the results today and answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek, represented by Mr. Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO; and Mr. Arun Agarwal, Global CFO. Hiral will start the call with the business update, followed by Arun providing the financial update for the quarter.



As usual, I would like to remind you that anything that is said on