Q1 2024 Mastek Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mastek Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Asha Gupta. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Asha Gupta - Ernst & Young LLP - VP of IR Practice, Strategy & Transaction - India



Thank you, Nira. Good day to all of you. Welcome to the Q1 FY '24 earnings call of Mastek. The results and presentation has already been mailed to you, and you can also view it on our website, www.mastek.com.



To take us through the results today and to answer your questions, we have the top management of Mastek represented by Hiral Chandrana, CEO; and Arun Agarwal, CFO. Hiral will start the call with a business update, followed by Arun providing financial update for the quarter. Post that, we'll open the floor for Q&A.



As usual, I would like to remind you that anything that is said on this call that reflects any outlook for