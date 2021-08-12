Q1 2022 Ashiana Housing Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Binay Sarda -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q1 FY '22 Earnings Call of Ashiana Housing Limited. Please note that this webinar is being recorded and the transcript of the same will be made available on the website on the call.



The results and investor presentation have been mailed to you, and it is also available on the stock exchange. In case anyone does not have a copy of the same, please do write to us, and we'll be happy to send it over to you.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion today might contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the futures hold, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinion only at the date of this presentation.



Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise and publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of the new information