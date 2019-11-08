Q2 2020 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Magma Fincorp Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Ambit Capital Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Kariwala from Ambit Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Udit Kariwala - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, and hello, everybody. I welcome you to the 2Q FY '20 Earnings Call of Magma Fincorp Limited. I have with me Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO, Magma Housing Finance; Mr. Kaushik Banerjee, Adviser; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO, Magma HDI General Insurance; and Mr. Kailash Baheti, Group CFO.



I'll now hand over the call to the management to take us through the performance for the quarter. Over to you.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



Thank you, Udit. Good evening, friends. We are happy to share