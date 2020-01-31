Q3 2020 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '20 Results Call of Magma Fincorp, hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today, Mr. Sanjay Chamria, VC and MD; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, MD and CEO, Magma Housing, and CEO, SME business; Mr. Kailash Baheti, Group CFO; Mr. Deepak Patkar, Group CRO; Mr. Kaushik Banerjee, Advisor, ABF; and Mr. Mahender Bagrodia, CBO, ABF. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jignesh Shial of Emkay Global. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jignesh Shial - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Ayesha, and good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global, I would like to welcome the management of Magma Fincorp and thank them for giving us this opportunity.



I would now hand over the call to Mr. Sanjay Chamria for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited - Vice Chairman & MD



