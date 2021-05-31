Full Year 2021 Magma Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the magna -- Magma Fincorp Limited Q4 FY '20 Results Call, hosted by Ambit Capital Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Udit Kariwala from Ambit Capital Private Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Udit Kariwala - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you so much. Today, for this call, we have with us the entire senior management team at Magma Fincorp. We have Mr. Sanjay Chamria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the group. We have Mr. Kailash Baheti, Group CFO; Mr. Rajive Kumaraswami, MD and CEO for Magma HDI General Insurance; Mr. Manish Jaiswal, CEO for the Magma Housing Finance and SME business. And we also have with us the Investor Relations head, Mr. Jinesh Shah.



So without further ado, I hand over the call to the senior management team at Magma. Thank you so much. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Chamria - Magma Fincorp Limited -