Q4 2023 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 FY 2022/23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Hiren Shah, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Hiren Shah - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Vikram. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining this conference call. It's our pleasure to welcome you all to discuss Poonawalla Fincorp's business and financial performance for the quarter and the year ending March 23.



To discuss all this in detail, I have with me our Managing Director; Mr. Abhay Bhutada, other Senior Management Officers and myself Hiren Shah.



Now I would like to request our Managing Director, Mr. Abhay Bhutada, to brief you all about our company's operational and financial performance, along with the development for the quarter and the year ending March 23. Over to you, sir.



Abhay Sureshkumar Bhutada - Poonawalla Fincorp Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Hiren. Good