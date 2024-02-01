Q3 2024 Carysil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Chirag Ashwin Parekh - Carysil Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the Carysil Limited Quarter 3 and 9 Month FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. I hope you had an opportunity to review our financial results and investor presentation, both available on the company's website and on stock exchanges.



Joining me on this call is Mr. Anand Sharma, our Executive Director and