Q1 2020 Aarti Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good evening, and very warm welcome to all of you. We have started FY '20 on a strong note, recording profit after tax of INR 137 crores on stand-alone basis. This is the highest ever profit in our operating history till date. We